The former Interista is not happy at Chelsea and in the summer he could decide to follow Conte to Tottenham, who would give up the Serbian. Bianconeri ready to attack
What’s going on in Romelu Lukaku’s mind? Many wonder after the sensational statements in which he distanced himself from Tuchel. The market men are already in turmoil, especially those of Europe that matters. Yes, because thinking about suddenly moving an attacker who cost 120 million euros in the summer is truly a titanic undertaking.
.
#Cyclone #Lukaku #market #push #Vlahovic #Juve
Leave a Reply