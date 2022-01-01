The man, who was subjected to the restrictive measure of house arrest, tried to escape but was tracked down by the carabinieri

A 40-year-old man, Davide Paitone, killed his 7-year-old son Daniele in his home in Morazzone (Varese). Then he went to Gazzada, also in the Varese area, and tried to kill his wife, from whom he was separating, who was staying with his parents. The man, an offender subjected to the restrictive measure of house arrest, attempted to escape but was stopped in the morning by the police in Viggiù.

The alarm went off around 7 pm on Saturday when the man, after reaching his wife who was at her parents’ house in Gazzada, attacked her trying to stab her to death before running away. The woman was rescued by family members and medical personnel sent to the place by Areu and was taken to the emergency room for the necessary treatment. It is not life threatening.

The carabinieri went on the trail of the man and found the lifeless body of the 7-year-old son hidden in a closet of Morazzone’s home. The baby had been hit by a slash in the throat. In the morning, therefore, the arrest of the man who was traced to Viggiù arrived.

The murderer was under house arrest for a stab at a colleague Paitone was under house arrest for stabbing a colleague in the back on November 26 in Azzate, also in the province of Varese. According to what emerged, the man had obtained to spend the New Year with his son who, tonight, should have returned to his mother.