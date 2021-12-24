Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters will be kept artificially in a coma for the next few days, after her serious fall during a training ride in Spain on Thursday. This is reported by the KNWU cycling association on Friday. Pieters, Dutch champion on the road, is currently in a hospital in the Spanish city of Alicante where she had surgery on her skull on Thursday.

Only after Pieters is taken out of her coma can any neurological damage be determined. “The operation itself was successful. The doctors were satisfied,” her sports director Danny Stam of SD Worx told the AD. ,,Now we have to wait and see how Amy will come out of her sleep. Fingers crossed. There is a lot of uncertainty.”

The accident happened in Calp, Spain. She was training with the national track team at the time of the fall. She was then taken to hospital by air ambulance.