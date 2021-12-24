A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2019, the Veneto hills of Prosecco do not cease to offer wines that are an authentic delight for the palate. For the Christmas holidays the Prosecco cellars offer their best delicacies. Valdo, the world’s leading Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG winery this year presents its Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Millesimato 2018, a Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DPCG Extra Brut, ideal for refined dinners and dinners based on fish.

This precious Prosecco Superiore, vintage and Extra Brut, therefore without added sugar, is produced in a limited edition of only about 17,000 bottles. The grapes come only from the vineyards of the hamlet of San Pietro di Barbozza, grown on the most inaccessible hills, where the vine is oldest, and where the harvest takes place exclusively by hand, because the hill is very steep and steep. For all these characteristics, the Rive di Valdo is a refined and exclusive label, excellence in excellence, a precious gift for those who appreciate niche wines.

This vintage, made from 100% Glera grapes with soft pressing and fermentation at a controlled temperature, is a Charmat of at least 6 months with subsequent aging in the bottle. It is characterized by the fine perlage, the straw yellow color with greenish reflections and the bouquet that contains a perfume with rich floral and slightly citrus scents.

On the palate it is decidedly dry and austere, typically savory, with a mineral aftertaste and a long finish that ensures persistence. On the table it is ideal in combination with delicate raw fish appetizers but also and above all throughout the meal. With fatty fish-based dishes it can best express its dry taste and flavor, supported by the excellent structure.

“Valdo was born in 1926 in Valdobbiadene, cradle of Prosecco Superiore DOCG, my family has been running the company for 3 generations with passion and love for the land, a land that is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and that we protect and enhance – explains Pierluigi Bolla, President of Valdo Spumanti – Prosecco is prefect for the holidays, its bubbles immediately celebrate and bring joy, but you have to find the right prosecco by reading the label.

Dry is perfect for dessert while Extra Dry is perfect for an aperitif, Brut and Extra Brut ideal for any meal. These definitions indicate the residual sugar present in the wine. In the Valdo range, for example, we offer a Valdo Cuvée di Boj Prosecco Superiore for meat-based lunches, Valdo Rive San Pietro di Barbozza Extra Brut for fish menus and our Valdo Cuvée Viviana for dessert “.