Cycling | Lotta Henttala managed to wedge herself into the top group on the third stage of the tour of France

Henttala succeeded in the third stage of the Tour, only two seconds behind the winner.

Finland Lotta Henttala has finished 12th in the third stage of the women’s Tour de France. Henttala was the winner of the stage in Holland From Lorena Wiebes two seconds.

Henttala is driving the Tour of France for the first time. He was far from the top on the first two stages, but the 34-year-old Finn managed to wedge himself into the top group on the 147.5-kilometer stage.

In the Tour’s overall competition, Henttala is in 121st place after three stages.

Overall competition led by Wiebes’ Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky. Wiebes and Kopecky represent the SD Worx team.

Wiebes praised Kopecky’s setup in an interview with news agency AFP.

The longest single stage of this year’s Tour will take place on Wednesday, measuring a whopping 177 kilometers. The last 40 kilometers include five climbs.

The women’s competition ends on Sunday.