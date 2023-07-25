Always handy such a bus if you have to deliver packages to the most impassable places. Like Mount Everest…

It is a phenomenon of modern times; delivery vans that block the streets because packages have to be delivered. Nowadays you can’t enter a (medium) large city or even a small lake without a bus blocking the way. And with this bus you get that on Mount Everest. Or any other impassable area.

Because you can count on it that you can get off the beaten track. It is not just a bus, but a real ‘Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, 319 CDI Automatic 4×4 Overland Special Off Grid 10” MBUX Allrad 4WD Camper 15m3 Airco Cruise control’. Thus the ad on Marktplaats..

This bus even gets to Mount Everest

Yes, we know. That’s quite a mouthful. But then you have something. At least, that’s what we assume, in the advertisement, besides the extremely long name, nothing is said about the qualities of this bus. But don’t worry, that’s what you have us for.

Because even though we cannot find anything special about this specific copy after extensive searching, we do have eyes and can therefore see that this bus is going to be able to do something in the terrain. With its thick off-road tires, four-wheel drive and a nice torque-rich 4-cylinder diesel with 190 hp.

And in the dark you can also simply deliver your packages, given the huge battery of floodlights above the windscreen. is always taken, because that Mount Everest is a long drive awaywhat I hum you.

Well, no kidding. This is of course the bus for the adventurer with a fear of commitment, because it comes everywhere. At the moment, the loading space of 15 cubic meters is still empty, but you can fill it with household goods according to your own wishes.

We would like to test it as a holiday car. And if it pleases, we can say that it is worth the price of €79,900. And then you as a reader have nothing left but to buy it from the provider. You can easily earn back by delivering packages to inhospitable places. Free tip from us.

Happy holiday in advance! And work them!

