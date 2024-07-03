The Cyber ​​Security Council has recommended that members of the public update their Android devices to the latest version from Samsung to address security vulnerabilities.

The Council called for reviewing the details of the loopholes by following the following link:: https://security.samsungmobile.com/securityUpdate.smsb

The Cyber ​​Security Council said via the X platform: “Samsung recently issued emergency security updates for Android versions to address security vulnerabilities, so the Cyber ​​Security Council recommends that you update your Android version to the latest version from Samsung.