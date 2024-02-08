Olympic Committee | Jukka Rautakorpi got the top scorer

The legendary coach Jukka Rautakorpi, who was fired from JYP, will move to the Olympic Committee.

Meritorious hockey coach Jukka Rautakorpi60, has been appointed to the temporary position of top sports manager of the Finnish Olympic Committee with a contract that runs until the end of the current year.

The Olympic Committee informed about it on Thursday morning.

“The Olympic Committee has received additional enhancement support from the Ministry of Education and Culture to support and develop the top sports activities of the new Olympic sports, especially towards Los Angeles 2028. Cooperation with the new Olympic sports will begin in February, and Rautakorvi's task is to be responsible for starting and leading the development project,” the release states.

“Rautakorpi also brings its own know-how and contribution to the operation of team games and to the development of Finnish coaching expertise together with sports and other top sports networks.”

Iron Raven previously worked in the Olympic Committee as a responsible coach for ball sports in 2015–16.

The puck man who had been influential in Tappara for a long time was fired from the position of JYP's head coach in December. Rautakorpi managed to coach in Jyväskylä for a season and a half.

“I feel privileged to be returning to the Olympic Committee's elite sports unit to influence the structures and contents of Finnish elite sports. My goal is to create more cooperation within the elite sports network and to develop coaching expertise and sports management in Finland. The timing of this start of work is optimal, because the collaboration of a wide network is just now starting to building a new strategy for sports”, Rautakorpi commented in the press release.