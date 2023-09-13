Positive Technologies: the motivation for cyber attacks on Russia is still political

The level of cyber attacks on Russia remains extremely intense. Artem Sychev, advisor to the general director of the cybersecurity company Positive Technologies, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

As the specialist clarified, the motivation in most cases is political, as in 2022. “In the overwhelming majority of cases, this is a political motivation, which is fueled by entities unfriendly to the Russian Federation and is actually sponsored by them,” he assessed the situation.

The specialist noted that Russian companies should address “basic cybersecurity.” In 90 percent of cases, this will prevent attackers, he emphasized. “It makes sense to develop your own system of independent security assessment, that is, to involve, for example, white hat hackers, in order to understand where the problems are and close them as soon as possible,” he admitted.

