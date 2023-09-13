Suspect shot at security agents near Terminal 1; a police officer was injured during the confrontation

A shooting occurred near Terminal 1 of Mexico City International Airport this Tuesday (September 12, 2023). The confrontation began when police officers were conducting an investigation on Avenida Carlos León and identified a vehicle associated with several crimes. The driver opened fire on the agents and sped towards the entrance to the terminal parking lot, colliding with other vehicles before being detained. “No passengers or visitors were put at risk. The corresponding judicial authorities are currently in action.”, stated the airport. A police officer was injured.