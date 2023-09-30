Pay close attention, because we are about to give a little anticipation about the contents of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. If you don’t want to have them, leave this page and go elsewhere.

Players have discovered a easter eggs Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty , another major title from the development studio CD Projekt RED. The discovery isn’t too surprising, considering the secrets found in the base game.

A little about The Witcher 3

To find the easter egg, you need to access a certain payphone in Dogtown, after the mission “Lucretia My Reflection“. Next to the phone there is a post it with a number on it: 5745552377. Dial it and you will be able to listen to the theme song from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which from then on will be listenable from V’s phone.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Released after almost three years from the base game, it completes the redemption arc organized by the company to make people forget the disastrous launch of the game, released in pitiful conditions after a strong marketing which had generated enormous anticipation.

If you want to know more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, read our review.

Currently CD Projekt RED is working on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty patch 2.01 to fix some bugs introduced by the expansion.