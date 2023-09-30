WEC, Alpine courts Schumacher

In a Formula 1 driver market that is increasingly closed to new entries, it is difficult for a young person to establish himself. Especially if he’s already wasted an opportunity. Mick Schumacher he is experiencing it firsthand after the rejection he received from Haas at the end of the 2022 season: the German, reserve driver for Mercedes this year, did not find a team; the only free seat – that of Williams – would have been denied to him after the analysis of the simulator data.

Kaiser Michael’s son, however, wants to run, and in the meantime he looked around. He has always said that Formula 1 would be his only destination in motorsport, but he may have changed his mind after the prospect of another year on the sidelines among the greats. And so, in Schumacher’s head the hypothesis Alpine for participation in the 2024 World Endurance Championship has taken increasingly shape.

Famin’s words

Confirming the contacts between Alpine and Schumacher was the current interim team principal of the Formula 1 team Bruno Famin: “It’s true that we are talking to Mick about this possibility. It would be a good opportunity for both parties, but at the moment we are just talking. We hope to organize a test soon“.

It’s nothing new that Schumacher and Alpine have been in contact for months: the French want a big name for the debut in the Hypercar program after having presented the A424 with great fanfare, the car with which they dream of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 46 years after the triumph signed by Didier Peroni and Jean-Pierre Jaussaud. For the German it would instead be an opportunity to show off and make all the skeptics who attacked him for a two-year period at Haas punctuated by too many accidents think again.