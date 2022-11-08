With the latest patch of Cyberpunk 2077fixed an issue that caused some NCPD scanner tasks to be incorrectly completed to open object containers.

Also fixed an issue with On-going Assault missions in Northside, Rancho, Coronado, Coastview and Badlands not being able to be completed.

Fixed an issue that prevented criminal activities from completing even after finishing the objective. Also fixed the problem of deactivating the trading points by blocking the progress in the assignments.

Cyberpsychopath sighting: House on the Hill – Fixed an issue that prevented the cyberpsychopath from reaching Cyberpsychopath Sighting: Where Bodies Fall to the Ground – Fixed an issue causing the quest to get stuck on the “Find the Cyberpsychopath” goal after defeating the Cyberpsychopath

Also fixed some problems with the contracts:

Error 404.

Freedom of the press.

Greed doesn’t pay.

Last Access.

No Fixer.

Old friends.

Play to win.

We have your wife.

Also fixed some issues with Automatic Love, Fortunate Son, I Fought the Law, Small Man and Big Mouth.

In addition, some interesting graphics have been added: in fact, from now on the NPCs will show off fantastic umbrellas of various colors and shapes, but not only:

Fixed multiple missed collision occasions.

Fixed various floating objects.

Fixed an issue that caused V’s sinus to interpenetrate through doors.

Fixed an issue where after changing the length of nails from long to short using a mirror, the change did not result in the game.

Fixed an issue where cars could glitch.

There are also interesting fixes for players of the doomed edition of Stadia. Players will also be pleased to hear about Judy she will no longer randomly disappear from her apartment.

The size of the update appears to vary from 6GB to 63GB, depending on the platform.