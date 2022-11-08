They confirm how much longer Jürgen Damm would continue in America

Despite the interest of teams like Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez, everything points to Jürgen Damm remaining at Club América for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The Mexican winger arrived at the Eagles in the summer of 2022 as a free agent, after being separated from the Atlanta United first team. The signing of the Mexican / German soccer player generated a lot of controversy among the fans because he had been without a competitive rhythm for several months.
Fernando Ortiz, technical director of the Eagles, had very little with the right winger throughout the regular phase. In Liga MX, Damm only played 80 minutes in five games of the season. In the league he played 45 more minutes. The former Tigres, Pachuca and Tecos player did not show great things nor could he be present on the scoreboard in the short time he received on the field of play.
Damm, 30, arrived at America with a contract of just six months, which will expire on December 31, 2022. Some low-table teams were interested in hiring him due to the possibility that he would not renew with the Eagles, however, It seems that the charismatic striker will receive a second chance in Coapa.
Information from insider Fernando Esquivel points out that Damm reached an agreement with the Americanist board to extend his contract for another six months. In addition, he would have the option for the link to be extended for another year, automatically, in case of fulfilling a clause of minutes played.
Although he hasn’t received enough opportunities on the Damm pitch and his contribution to the team has been practically nil, the striker has integrated harmoniously into the group and has also won the sympathy of the azulcrema fans.
