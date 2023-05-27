Cyberpunk 2077 was exposed at Museum of Bankruptcy in New Yorkthe exhibition commissioned by the psychologist Samuel West which includes a collection of products sharing the same destiny.

However, an initiative that West has imagined from a positive point of view, so that it can be done learn from failures; which is also the story of Cyberpunk 2077, launched in pitiful conditions on consoles and fixed during construction by the Polish team through the creation of various updates.

This is how the game, initially even removed from the PlayStation Store due to too many refund requests from users, has become anyway an important source of income for CD Projekt RED, which then also launched it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, the great success of the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix helped to relaunch the title in an important way and further push the sales of Cyberpunk 2077, which exceeded 20 million copies.