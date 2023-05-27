Mexico City- Vivo was one of the smartphone brands that, together with Oppo, Huawei and Honor, launched smartphones with attractive designs in 2022. This year the interest continues with the recently launched Vivo V25e, a mid-range smartphone that steals glances due to its elegant aesthetics. and minimalist at the rear.

The phone has a structure with straight edges and rounded corners, but the most striking thing is the finish on the back; In the Lavender Violet model, a pattern similar to the plumage of an exotic bird can be seen, in an iridescent purple color, while the Black Glory model resorts to minimalism with a uniform color.

Not only is it attractive, it also has a degree of resistance that other mid-range devices do not have, such as the ability to withstand splashes of water and dust thanks to the IP54 certification, and according to Vivo, it can withstand drops from a height of one meter. .

The screen is another of the attractions of this device as it has a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel, 2,400 × 1,080 (FHD+) resolution and that reaches a 120 Hz update rate to view content smoothly.

Inside it has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with dynamic RAM that can go from 8 to 16 GB using 8 GB of internal storage. The internal memory is 256 GB that can be increased up to 1 TB with Micro SD.

Helio G99 has been seen in other devices launched this year in Mexico such as the Realme 10, Samsung Galaxy A24 and Poco M5. The limitation of this processor is that it offers 4G connectivity.

In the energy issue there is another distinction, since it has a 66 W fast charge that recovers 50 percent of the 4,600 mAh battery in just 19 minutes, in addition to this, it presents an intelligent charging engine technology, which prolongs battery life.

The camera system has several novelties, first of all the flash has a circular shape, and according to the brand, intelligently detects low ambient light and adds shine to achieve a more radiant and delicate complexion.

The camera set consists of a 64 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, a 2 MP depth sensor for bokeh, and a 2 MP macro sensor for taking pictures of tiny objects. The front camera is 32 MP.

The camera software offers various creative options, one of which is Multi-Style Portrait which adds smart filters that segment and process the subject separately from the background. Another function that the company highlights is the Super Night Mode which uses algorithms to give a boost of brightness and definition to the photos.

For people interested in content creation there are options to vlog by activating the front and rear camera which is useful when describing situations on video.

Price and availability

V25e is now available in Mexico with a price of nine thousand pesos and includes free TWS Air headphones from Vivo. The brand indicated that a protection service called v.safe is offered when purchasing this equipment, which provides a two-year warranty and a free display change.