With the launch of the “Phantom Liberty” expansion last year (here is our review), Cyberpunk 2077 has improved significantly since its initial release in December 2020. However, some argue that CD Projekt RED perhaps didn’t go as far with the game’s thematic depth and nuance as they could have.

The Polish study agrees with this idea to some extent. Indeed, it promises to make notable improvements on this front thanks to the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077which is currently in pre-production.

Speaking on a recent episode of the podcast AnswerRed by CDPR (reported via IGN), the director Pawel Sasko he underlined how Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t go any further with its social commentary how could he have done so, citing the example of the “homeless”.

“I see that in some places, for example, we have not gone far enough”Sasko said: “Like, say, the homeless crisis. When I look at it, I say we weren’t far enough. We thought we were dystopian, but we’ve barely scratched the surface.”.

Dan Hernbergthe executive producer of Project Orion (codename of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077), intervened on the topic, underlining how the cyberpunk setting allows CD Projekt RED to draw parallels with the real world and how the next chapter will continue to explore these themes but in a very touching way.

“I think the really beautiful thing about cyberpunk – and the dystopian future that it brings with it – is that there’s so much relevance to the present, to megacorporations, to people on the margins, to people just exploiting resources, because of the wealth gap, all these things”Hernberg said. “I think 2077 has allowed us to tell these stories in a way where, at the center, there are still relationships and people. But we are in a really broken world and we can bring out some of these things.”.

“I think, for me, that’s what Cyberpunk 2077 is; exploring these themes but in a very emotional way. I love the world and I think that’s what we’re trying to do with Project Orion. Really continue to lean into that, to say what the state of the world is today and what it’s going to be like in a couple of years.”concluded Hernberg.