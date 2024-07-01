Goodbye to victory in the pit lane

Everything seemed ready for a great signed encore Ferrari after the victory of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC, but unlike what happened in France the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps once again proved to be adverse to the Red one after the controversies of the last 6 Hours of Spa. Leading for a good part of the race with the #51 by Pier Guidi, Rovera and Rigonthe appointment with victory vanished right in the last hour due to an unexpected episode in the pit lane: at the entrance to the pit lane, the 296 GT3 remained sensationally blocked for more than a minute by the Lamborghini stopped due to technical problems, with the removal operations of the car which effectively cancelled out the chances of victory.

Historic Aston Martin victory

Pier Guidi, who thus returned to the track in 5th place, attempted a furious comeback to obtain a victory that until then seemed out of the question, however reaching the 2nd place. In this way, the victory went to all‘Aston Martin #7 of the Comtoyou Racing teamwith the top step of the podium thus occupied by the Italian Mattia Drudi and from Danish teammates Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim. Furthermore, this is a historic result for the English company, which had not won the 24 Hours of Spa since 1948, reaching this milestone on the occasion of the centenary of the competition. Furthermore, on paper, the podium would have been completed by the other Aston Martin #34 of Pittard, Gunn and Chaves, but a penalty imposed on the Walkenhorst Motorsport team allowed the BMW WRT #32 to climb back into third position with Vanthoor, Van der Linde and Weerts.

A. BE. LIEVABLE 😲 The lead #51 Ferrari has been blocked in the pit lane! All of a sudden, this is a game-changing moment in the final hour ⌛️ Drudi can now inherit the top spot in the #7 Aston Martin.#Spa24H 💯 #FanatecGT THE #GTWorldChEU pic.twitter.com/jauEnRvgSa — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) June 30, 2024

Bad the ‘Doctor’

As often happened on this circuit, bad weather affected the race with pit stops and Safety Cars due to accidents or contacts, two of which involved Valentino Rossi. The ‘Doctor’on the second occasion, he lost a lot of time for repairs to his BMW after the collision with the Kessel Racing #8 Ferrari, an episode which, after a race in which he had also demonstrated a good feeling with the circuit, forced him to drop to the 24th placeThe Porsche 911 of the Malykhin-Sturm-Bachler trio also did badly, out of the 24 Hours of Spa after an impact with the barriers.

GTWC / Finishing order of the 24 Hours of Spa 2024

The winners of the other classes

This is the outcome of the Pro Cup, without forgetting the successes in the other four classes that took to the track, starting with the Gold Cup. In the latter the quartet prevailed Mercedes of the Almanar Racing team #777 composed of Al Zubair, Baumann, Ellis and Grenieralso seventh overall. Closing the top 10 overall, instead, the Audi #66 of the Tresor Attempto team in the Bronze Cupbrought to success by Hofer, Mukovoz, Nesov and Pereira. Mercedes once again in front of everyone also in the Silver Cupthis time with the Getspeed #3 of Bartone, Kell, Mettler and Walkerand in Pro AM Cupin this case with the US team CrowdStrike #4 of Braun, Catsburg, James and Kurtz.