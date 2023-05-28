Data protection company Veeam Software told users about a way to prevent ransomware attacks. This publication reported Techradar.

According to the firm, ransomware encrypts data on a computer and demands a ransom for it. Veeam experts advised regularly copying information to a backup cloud and not storing valuable data in one place.

The company conducted a survey among its customers, during which it turned out that many users are reliably protected from such attacks precisely due to the configured function of daily data copying. However, cybercriminals are aware of this. According to a Veeam study of 1,200 organizations that were victims of nearly 3,000 cyberattacks, in 93% of cases, attackers tried to access backups.

The specialists noted that payment of the ransom does not guarantee the return of access to data. 59% of users who agreed to ransomware terms were unable to recover personal data or unlock their computer.

Earlier, on May 26, Vladimir Ulyanov, head of the Zecurion analytical center, said that users of laptops and Mac computers often ignore the vulnerabilities present in Apple’s macOS operating system, feeling safe.

However, he recalled that specialists are constantly finding new vulnerabilities in popular systems and programs, so macOS users should be prepared for possible hacker attacks.