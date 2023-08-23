Marriage to Carla, the betrayal that led to the birth of his son Nico and the death of his little sister: the life of Toto Cutugno

Of the private life of Toto Cutugno not much is known, taking into account the importance of the character. He has been married to Carla for over 50 years, but his only son, Nico, was born of an affair. Then there is the tragedy of having seen his little sister die when he was little, and that of his brothers’ illnesses.

As for the artistic life by Toto Cutugno there is really little need to explain. What many may not know, however, are some details of his private life.

For over 50 years it has been married to Carlabut he never talked about her much.

Their marriage lasted and continued despite a betrayal by Toto. Extramarital affair from which was also born the only son of the artist, Nicowho is now 33 years old.

In some interviews Cutugno said that Carla, after that episode, he could have kicked him out, but that he didn’t. Indeed, she even pushed him to recognize him and give him his surname.

And that son the singer always has loved very muchhas always tried to stay as close to him as possible and teach him to be sincere.

The pains of life by Toto Cutugno

The discovery of illnessa prostate cancer that Toto has been struggling with in recent years, was not the first drama that the artist has had to face.

A tragic episode saw him protagonist even when he was only 5 years old and saw die before his eyes little sister Anna, who was only 7 years old. To the Corriere della Sera Cutugno said she choked while eating the gnocchi and one choked.

Then the illnesses of his brother Roberto and his sister Rosanna. The first was struck by meningitis and carried the aftermath with him for life.

The second, Rosanna: “…was the first child to have heart surgery in Italy, in Turin. Dad got into debt for that surgery that she finished paying in installments in 1978, two years before her death“.

