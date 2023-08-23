Under the slogan Games in Italy, 22 Italian exhibitors will present the innovations and trends of the Italian videogame industry at Gamescom in Cologne from 23 to 25 August 2023. The group show is organized by ITA – Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with the trade association of the video game industry in Italy IIDEA – Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association. With a total of 230,000 square meters of exhibition space and with participants from 60 countries, this year’s Gamescom has a foreign exhibitor percentage of 78%. In the business area of ​​pavilion 4.1. at stand C041g – D050g the exhibitors will present their products and creative developments to the international public.

The video game market plays an important role within the creative and cultural industries in Germany. According to data from the German Video Game Industry Association (Game), the turnover of computer and video games (excluding hardware) rose to 6.4 billion euros in 2022. In the same year, Germany imported video game consoles and devices for a value of 2.1 billion euros. The Italian video game industry also shows a clear trend towards growth. With a turnover of 2.2 billion euros in 2022, the Italian video game market is reconfirmed as one of the most significant sectors among the creative cultural industries. While video game consumption is stable compared to the previous year, Italian industry will instead grow and consolidate in 2022, recording a 30% increase in turnover generated by Made in Italy production companies, with over 2,400 employees (+50% compared to to 2021) who work in 160 companies scattered throughout the country.

Globally, it is also estimated that revenues from the video game market will increase this year: global revenues for 2022, for example, were estimated at almost 314 billion euros, of which 71.5%, equal to 224.3 billion euros, for mobile games. International revenues are expected to rise to €348 billion this year, with the mobile gaming segment leading the way with $259.1 billion. These figures illustrate the significant role that the video game industry plays in the global economy. Over the next few years, between 2023 and 2027, the annual growth rate of the video game industry will be estimated at 7.9%, with a projected market volume of €472 billion by 2027. The staggering number of 3.1 billion users will help the industry continue to grow and gain a large following around the world. Globally, the largest share of revenues in 2023 is expected to be generated by China, which contributes an estimated €98.6 billion to the global video game market. However, other countries, such as Italy, also play an important role and contribute to the growth of the video game industry with their innovative ideas and developments.