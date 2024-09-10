This Tuesday Colombia turns its attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between the local team and its counterpart from Argentina. Without a doubt, a match that promises to be one of the best of this FIFA date.

For many, This match is a kind of revenge, but for others, it is a match that must be attended without thinking about the bitter memory of the Copa America final.With the stadium filled to capacity, thousands of Colombians arrived in Barranquilla to cheer on the national team.

It should be remembered that for Argentina, Lionel Messi was not called up and, on the other hand, for Colombia, Yerry Mina will not be able to play with the tricolor due to a yellow card in the regular match against Peru.

This is how Colombia will form in Barranquilla

Néstor Lorenzo makes use of his best cards in this match. After not having played the first half in Peru, James Rodríguez comes in as a starter and captain for a game that will undoubtedly be important.

Argentina’s lineup

Lionel Scaloni uses the usual suspects on the pitch against Colombia. Up front, Julián Álvarez stands out, having scored a goal in the previous match against Chile in the previous round:

Follow the match LIVE: minute by minute

MINUTE BY MINUTE: Colombia vs. Argentina The Metropolitano will be full for the match Fans of the Colombian national team are already gathering outside the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. This is what the FCF showed on social media to follow the preview of the match. Where to watch the Colombia vs. Argentina match on TV? For Colombia, the broadcast rights belong to Caracol and RCN, the two television networks have live coverage of the South American qualifying match. The anthems are played in Barranquilla Starting with the Argentine anthem and continuing with that of Colombia, which was performed by Juan Carlos Cornel. Piero Maza blows the whistle The match begins in Barranquilla. The refereeing team will be made up of Chilean Piero Maza, José Retamal, Miguel Rocha and Cristian Garay.

