Fewer and fewer days separate us from the long-awaited event “It’s Glowtime” from Apple, expected next September 9th at 7pm Italian time. The keynote will undoubtedly be an excellent opportunity for the Cupertino company to finally present the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Prothe fourth generation of AirPods And Apple Watch Series 10. In the meantime, the new ones are also getting ready to be officially announced. MacBook Pro M4 And MacBook Pro M4 Maxwhich according to recent rumors could see the light in the month of November with a real dedicated presentation: let’s discover together the details of the latest rumors.

MacBook Pro M4 and MacBook Pro M4 Max: Release in November? According to what is reported by the portal MacRumorsin fact, Apple will hold another event in November to announce the new models with M4 chipwhich will respectively include the model Pro and the version Max. Let’s remember that last year, the MacBook Pro with M3 chip was launched in October, thus confirming the indicative release period. The new models will likely be available in the sizes from 14 And 16 inches diagonalbased on the individual user’s preferences. MacBook Pro M4 The surprises don’t end here, since the MacBooks will be accompanied by a new version of Mac miniwhich will be drastically reduced in size compared to the previous generation and will not feature the USB-A output. The new M4 chip could also be the protagonist of the new 24-inch iMacs, although at the moment we do not know any further information about it.