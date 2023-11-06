Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 10:23

The Central Bank’s (BC) estimate for Brazilian external debt in September is US$325.530 billion. According to the institution, the year 2022 ended with a debt of US$319.634 billion. Long-term external debt reached US$252.679 billion in September, while the short-term stock stood at US$72.851 billion.

The international travel account recorded a deficit of US$674 million in September, the Central Bank reported this Monday, 6th. The value reflects the difference between what Brazilians spent abroad and what foreigners spent in Brazil during the period. In September 2022, the deficit in this account was US$491 million.

The performance of the international travel account in September was determined by Brazilian expenses abroad, which totaled US$1.241 billion. Spending by foreigners on trips to Brazil was US$566 million in September.

In 2023, the net balance of the travel account was negative at US$5.958 billion. In the same period last year, the deficit in this account was US$5.363 billion.