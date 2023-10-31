What if one day robots replace artists? Artificial intelligence has been the subject of intense debates in the cultural sphere since its appearance, and even in recent months it has paralyzed Hollywood, where actors, worried about their future, continue to strike. The magnitude and impact of this movement, which began last May with the writers, is estimated in billions of dollars. Is a scenario between art and unstoppable artificial intelligence possible?

This week we also talk about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, through the testimonies of local artists.

Shortly after the start of the war, posters with the faces of Israeli hostages captured by the Palestinian armed group began to appear around the world. They are the works of two Israeli artists who were doing a three-month residency in New York. They explain that, faced with the images of the bloody October 7 attacks on Israeli soil, they felt very isolated and alone in the United States, and they wanted to do something for their country using their creative force.

On the Gaza Strip side, among the more than two million people blocked in the Palestinian enclave, there are journalists, doctors and artists. On October 20, the death of the Palestinian poet Heba Abu Nada, 32, was confirmed. She died during an Israeli airstrike on the city of Khan Younis.

In the Gaza Strip, another artist chose to sing to “drow out the noise of the Israeli bombings.” This English teacher at a music school had to take refuge in the Deir el Balah camp when the war started, and it is there, surrounded by her brother’s children, that she manages to express her feelings through singing. .

Musical premieres

We close this program with the musical premieres that caught our attention:

– ‘Te Mata’, a bolero full of emotion sung by the Colombian-American Kali Uchis

– Australian Troye Sivan’s latest album, ‘Something to give each other’

– ‘Kassessa’, the new project driven by new wave, rap and pop melodies from Frenchman Ichon.