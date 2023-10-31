Book review | Pacifist Yrjö Kallinen became a cartoon character

Aapo Kuko’s comic work offers a combination of strong images and sparser speech.

Comics

Aapo Kukko: Talking is the best. Zum Teufel. 292 pp.

From Oulu native Yrjö Kallinen (1886–1976) gave a lot of speeches in his life: as a man of spirit, a man of working people, a man of cooperatives. Those who listened to Kalli once did not forget the experience – neither did the commander of the execution squad in the spring of 1918, who was moved by the death row man’s speech at the edge of the pit and ordered him out of line.

More than a hundred years younger from Oulu, cartoonist Apo Kukko (b. 1991) has successfully grasped Yrjö Kallinen’s characteristic turns. Not drawing a full biography, but focusing on a couple of stages.

Aapo Kukko was born in Oulu, just like Yrjö Kallinen.

Talking the best – in his work Kukko focuses on the main character’s two nodes: the civil war of 1918 and the tense days of Kallinen as defense minister in the spring of 1948.

There’s enough of that in them too. The rooster draws what Kallinen speaks. Speech helps, words have power – and as we find, the effect of the image is strong too.

The 60-year-old minister returns to Oulu in his memories – and also concretely. In the winter of 1918, Kallinen, the brake man of the VR, is already negotiating the surrender of the Oulu Workers’ Guard, the weapons would be disarmed and bloodshed would be avoided, but when the situation fluctuates, the agreement expires.

A sample from Aapo Kuko’s Puhumalla paras album.

The rooster draws very dramatic points – effectively. Black and white images with sharp edges embody the stark tragedy of the course of events; traitor! – screams echo on both sides, the doubt is deep, the peacemaker is left alone.

Kallinen’s inner world is delved into with a few key scenes. A certain enlightenment at a young age, important encounters in the throes of war, reunions after decades. Kallista, who believes in the brotherhood of man, was shocked the most – the fraternal war.

It’s excellent that Kukko doesn’t explain too ironically.

Emphasizing images and boldly relying on them, the work has airy visuals, narration and speaking parts are scarce but sufficient. Of course, it is not a bad thing to master the basic building blocks of our political and cultural history by the book.

Human faith color the work. “We humans have light in ourselves”, says Kallinen as he grows up. “You don’t have to apply or find it separately. It’s innate in us, even if we don’t know it ourselves.”

He says he remembers nothing about the content of his own pit-edge speech.

Talking the best is personal work. Kukko continues in a model way in recent historical terrain, the Yrjö Kallis cartoon works in the thematic connection with his Socialist and nihilist with his book (2019). There Arvo Turtiainen and Henrik Tikkanen on a joint trip to Italy, they resolve not only their mutual differences but also their war traumas.

As a young comic artist, Aapo Kukko has already made quite a mark.