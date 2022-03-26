Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Culiacán, Ahome and Guasave are the municipalities of Sinaloa with the greatest conflicts due to crime and addictions, reflected in the results on infrastructure and characteristics of the localities presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Even though Mazatlán has a greater number of localities, Rosario and Navolato register a higher incidence of this type of conflicts due to delinquency and addictionspresented in these statistics consulted in the tools of the Population and Housing Census, with the last update in March of last year.

Likewise, in diagnostic interviews in rehabilitation centers, it is detected that each addict commits at least three crimes a day to get his dose of drugs, revealed Esteban Ramírez Álvarez.

The president of the National Network of Centers for Comprehensive Addiction Care (Renapre AC) pointed out that the crimes committed are both under common law (which are the most common), but also under federal law, especially when they are related to distribution or consumption of drugs. “Almost the majority of people who are treated in rehabilitation centers with a criminal incidence are consumers, that is why the crime rate is increasing more and more.”

drug crimes

He said that if a survey is carried out within the Ceresos of the country, around 85 and 90 percent of the inmates are serving a sentence for some drug related crime; So, he said, treatment centers basically focus on addressing the causes of drug use to strengthen people and give them the necessary tools so that they do not use again and, therefore, do not commit crimes again.

Ramírez Álvarez highlighted the problem faced by people rehabilitated from addictions, since the social culture stigmatizes them and, without taking into account that it is a disease and a public health problem, inhibits their growth within society.

“What we do in the treatment centers is to rescue them, help them and give them treatment, but also develop a kind of collaboration agreement with the authorities, with businessmen and with society so that, once they are rehabilitated, they can create the necessary conditions, socially speaking, to be able to return to society, to their family, in a useful and happy way. I think that this part is what we need to specify, because, for the treatments to be really effective, everyone’s collaboration is necessary”.

He regretted that when an ex-convict finishes his sentence and decides to look for a job, he does not get it because of his criminal record; but also a recovered addict, when he decides to reintegrate into society, he does not succeed either because of his health history related to the addictions.

“There is no trust and there is no openness, nor the conditions, within society to be able to receive them; in the same way, the government needs to specify more available programs, precisely, to attend to social reintegration,” he added.

Rural zone

Regarding the Inegi statistics based mainly on the rural area, the president of the National Network of Centers for Comprehensive Addiction Care He stressed that in this area there is a high rate of drug use and, given the poor working conditions, the crime rate increases considerably.

“Addiction does not respect social class, or economic position, or sex, or religion, or anything. Unfortunately, addiction is rampant and, even if they are from rural or urban areas, they are also admitted to institutions that provide addiction treatment anywhere in Sinaloa and throughout Mexico.”

For her part, the deputy Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela highlighted that in Sinaloa there is a law that regulates the prevention and control of addictions, approved since December 2016, which grants powers to the Ministry of Health of the State Government so that, directly, be the guiding axis in the issue of prevention of addictions.

“It should also be noted that the Public Security Secretariat, through preventive programs, carries out certain actions, especially in this part of the rural area, with crime prevention workshops. addictions and violence.”

It is important to highlight, he said, that each of the municipalities has specific addiction prevention programs.

“As a government, we have to redouble efforts so that not only work is done on prevention, but also the problem is addressed, because we know that addiction care, especially in rural areas, is in charge of private instances, all these rehabilitation centers that have been opened and are serving the affected population; but we need these institutes to have the capacity to serve them.”

He said that while significant efforts have been made, much work remains to be done.