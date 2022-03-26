Skiing Iivo Niskanen’s mighty drive propelled Puijo to victory

Perttu Hyvärinen, Iivo Niskanen and Joonas Sarkkinen celebrate the victory at Ruka.

Puijon The ski club won the cross – country Finnish Cup men ‘s message in Ruka, Kuusamo, when Perttu Hyvärinen, Iivo Niskanen and Joonas Sarkkinen burst into second place on Saturday at Jämin Jänte on Saturday.

Sarkkinen reached the anchor section 19.1 seconds before Jämin Lauri Lepistöfrom which the journey ended in the middle of reaching the tip.

“It’s okay to go. I went to prey and took care of that Ville (Ahonen) stays behind, ”Lepistö referred to Ahose, the anchor of Imatra Athletes, in Yle’s television interview.

Ahonen stayed far behind and anchored his team in third.

“Easy track and I got feedback on the bills in between,” Lepistö added.

In the competition Three 7.5-kilometer sections were skied in the traditional area, so compared to the Rovaniemi Finnish Championship message next weekend, it was an undersized message in terms of both the length and number of sections. In Rovaniemi, two 10-kilometer sections are used for traditional and two 10-kilometer sections for free skiing.

Sarkkinen, who moved from Ounasvaara Ski Club to Puijo Ski Club in the second year, was in an anchor position in a new situation.

“Before the race, we thought there could be such a setup and I’m going to go skiing from the bow. In the previous club, I was a chaser, but now I was chased. I was in pain just over a week ago and therefore a question mark. There could be a similar plot of land in Rovaniemi, ”Sarkkinen reflected.

Markus Vuorela brought Jämi to the lead for the first substitution, but Puijon Hyvärinen was only 2.7 seconds away.

“With Maken, we got a good difference backwards and we got along well with Jämi in the opening leg,” Hyvärinen said.

Niskanen took the second leg Ristomatti Hakola caught on and relegated Sarkkinen to the final leg in 26.3 seconds.

“It’s not the second time Make a thread that I get to piss on“ Rise ”. Demands a fourth skier (to Rovaniemi), ”Niskanen ruoti.

On Sunday, women ski 15 kilometers in Ruka and men 30 kilometers in free skiing. On Saturday, the weather quickly changed from dry winter weather to heavy snowfall.

“Hopefully the snow will commit so that there is no need for a gap in the slush,” Niskanen looked at Sunday.