The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, bruno rodriguezgreeted this Saturday the signing in Havana of the bilateral ceasefire protocols agreed between the Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“We welcome (the) results achieved in Cuba by the Peace Talks Table between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, with the approval of (the) Protocols (that) make up (the) bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire agreement , and the composition of the National Participation Committee,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

The Cuban headline pointed out in that social network that “Both delegations recognize Cuba’s commitment and support for the (peace) process and underline the urgent exclusion of our country from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.”

In his message he ratified the “invariable commitment to peace in Colombia.”

Both parties announced this Saturday the signing of the nine protocols that develop the conditions to comply with the bilateral ceasefire agreed upon in the third cycle of talks that took place in May in Havana.

The delegations also announced that on August 3 they will install the National Participation Committee, coinciding with the day agreed for the entry into force of the ceasefire.

Colombian government negotiator Horacio Guerrero, in charge of the ceasefire table, assured EFE the day before that The passage of this day is a “fundamental advance” in the negotiation that has advanced like never before with the ELN.

This signature is the result of the contacts that the negotiators of both parties have maintained since June 20 at two parallel tables (in Havana and Bogotá).

The objective is to detail the fine print of the Cuba Agreements, signed on June 9 at the end of the third cycle of dialogues. The next cycle of talks should begin next August 14 in Venezuela, the same venue as the first meetings last November.

