Crimes | A drunken man tried to enter the wrong apartment in Kemi – assaulted the resident

The man thought he was trying to get into his own apartment while drunk.

Young a man tried to enter the wrong apartment on Friday evening in Kemi and assaulted the resident, says the Lapland Police Department.

According to the police release, the man was intoxicated, which is why he entered the wrong staircase and the wrong front door. When the older man who lives in the apartment came to open the door, the younger man thought that someone had trespassed into his apartment.

The young man got angry and tried to tear the resident out of the apartment. Neighbors reported the incident to the police, who caught the abuser.

Senior the man received numerous injuries in the head area during the assault. However, according to the police, the injuries did not require longer hospitalization.

The young man is suspected of assault, breach of domestic peace and illegal threat.