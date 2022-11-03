The UN General Assembly began to analyze this Wednesday a new resolution proposal presented by Cuba which calls for “an end to economic, commercial and financial blockade“taxed by USA 60 years ago.

The draft resolution, which will be voted on Thursday, expresses ‘concern’ about the maintenance of the commercial, economic and financial embargo and its “Negative effects on the Cuban population”.

the continuation of the financial and commercial blockade of the United States against Cuba, is based rather on the exercise of political and economic power

Cuba defends the “sovereign equality” of the States, the “non-interference in their internal affairs” and the “freedom of trade and international navigation” to demand that this embargo imposed in February 1962, in the midst of the Cold War, by the then president John F. Kennedy and progressively reinforced since then.

A report from general secretary from the ONU, Anthony Guterres, carried out at the request of the General Assembly as Cuba demands in each resolution, concludes that “the continuation of the financial and commercial blockade of the United States against Cuba is incompatible with an international system based on Rule of law“. “It is based rather on the exercise of political and economic power,” he says.

The remarks of the members

Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba. Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

“Illegal”, “unacceptable”, “criminal”, “inhuman”, “economic aggression”, were some of the adjectives most used by the thirty speakers, of the 44 registered, who followed one another throughout the morning in the gallery, many Latin Americans.

The Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, present during the session, is scheduled to address the forum this Thursday. “The United States must cease these measures and repair the damage” inflicted on the Cuban people, said the Mexican ambassador, Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

For the Argentine ambassador, María del Carmen Squeff, who spoke on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the blockade “is contrary to the letter, spirit, principles and purposes of the Charter of United Nations and of International right“.

Colombiafor its part, rejected the ‘unfair’ inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. This is the 30th resolution presented by Cuba since 1992 against the US embargo. Only in 2020 there was no resolution due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the first resolution of 1992, only 59 countries voted in favor, but now almost all UN members support it, with the exception of the United States and Israel, which are usually the only ones who vote against.

the blockade is contrary to the letter, spirit, principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations

Only in 2016 did Washington abstain, as a consequence of the approach policy of the government of the then Democratic president Barak Obama (2009-2017), which reestablished relations with the Cuban regime in 2015. But the US opening was short-lived.

The confrontation with Cuba It was part of the policy White House during the term of Donald Trump (2017-2021), which introduced nearly 250 new sanctions and declared the communist country a sponsor of terrorism.

Despite his campaign promises, his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, maintains those sanctions with the exception of some changes in visas, travel and remittances to the island.

‘Trumpification’ of politics

The ‘trumpification’ of US policy with Cuba has solidified

“The ‘trumpification’ of the US policy with Cuba has solidified,” Harold Cárdenas, director of the blog La Joven Cuba, told AFP. “We have been in this game for 60 years between the two governments and the Cuban people caught in the middle,” he says.

After the devastating passage of Hurricane Ian over the Caribbean island on October 19, Havana requested Biden the lifting of the sanctions, which are attribution of the president, since the rest only the Congress can suspend them.

Cuba crosses its worst economic crisis in three decades with food, medicine and fuel shortages, while facing daily blackouts due to the obsolete technology of its thermoelectric plants, aggravated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cuban authorities, the embargo has meant economic damage equivalent to 154,217 million current dollars.

The lack of political changes on the island, as demonstrated by the fierce repression of the demonstrations on July 11, 2021, does not contribute to a shift in Washington’s policy towards Havana, and less so in the midst of the campaign for the mid-term elections. on November 8, in which the Democrats are playing for control of Congress, according to analysts.

