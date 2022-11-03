Last year, a small independent project called Abandoned went viral after rumors and fan theories suggested it might be Hideo Kojima to repeat his infamous reveal of Metal Gear Solid 5, in which he pretended to be someone else to make it all a surprise.

Fan theories suggested that Abandoned was actually a game of silent Hill and that Hasan Kahraman of Blue Box Studios was actually Hideo Kojima, evidenced by the fact that they both have the same initials and why Kojima had already accomplished such a thing. Despite Kahraman appearing in front of the camera, the theories never went out.

Now, Hideo Kojima has finally answered those rumors about the latest episode of his podcast, Brain Structure. Geoff Keighley appeared on the show to talk to Kojima about rumors and fake news, asking him, among other stories, about the alleged Death Stranding sequel exclusively for Google Stadia.

Asked about his hypothetical involvement behind Abandoned, Kojima replied: “Well, I didn’t really understand that at first. Users kept sending me pictures of this Hasan. They still send me collages and deep-fake images, like 20 a day. It really is a hassle. This has been happening for almost two years now“.

Not only that, but the creative also throws a dig at Blue Box: “I’ve never talked to Hasan. The game has yet to be launched, right? I don’t think there is much he can do or say at this point, but if he could get the game out, people would understand. So, maybe he should just hurry up and release it. After all this will die out. I’m not involved in any way“.

Source: PlayStation Life Style