Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Ammar Al Nuaimi crowned the winners of the camel auction and the milking competition at the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Races and the camel auction “Al-Tallah – 2023”, which is held in Ajman.

The coronation was attended by Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of the Events Department and Communication of the Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and a number of senior camel owners and fans of traditional auctions and competitions in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

On its fourth day, the camel auction included 4 rounds for camels of the age of broadcasting (general local competitions for the tribesmen, general local competitions for the tribesmen, general local competitions for the tribesmen, and general asayel crossbreeds for the tribesmen), as 40 valuable prizes were allocated to them.

The Al-Mahalib competition witnessed the participation of 119 participants in 4 rounds (the local Arabs’ round, the local Khawair’s round, the Asayel Muhjanat’s round, the local tribesmen’s round, and the Asayel’s Muhajinat round), where 10 valuable prizes were allocated for each round, with a total of 40 prizes.

And the results resulted in the broadcast of local broadcasts for the sons of the tribes, with the victory of “Ghair” for its owner Ali Salem Obaid Hayai Al-Mansoori in the first place, and in the second place “goods” for its owner Khamis Majid Rashid Shafyan Al-Mansoori, and in the third place “attractive” for its owner Salem Suhail Tahi Al-Rashdi, and it was dissolved In fourth place is “Nouf” owned by Hamdan Musabeh Amer Huwaireb Al Mansouri, and in fifth place is “Al Ostoura” owned by Rashid Ali Sayyah Al Mansouri.

In the race of broadcasting local Sharaya for the sons of the tribes, “Rasa” for its owner, Salem Nasser Salem Saqr Al-Mansoori, won the first place, and “Al-Shabana” for its owner, Khamis Majid Rashid Shafyan Al-Mansoori, won the second place, and “Al-Ghazil” for its owner, Rashid Saeed Khalfan Al-Saeedi, came in the second place, and “Jamael” came in the third place. Its owner, Khalid bin Muhammad bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Rashidi, ranked fourth, while “Affaa’” owned by Omar Awad Abdullah Qassem Al-Amri ranked fifth.

The results showed that in the broadcast of local Sharaya for the people of the tribes (the people of the region), “Challenge” for its owner, Musabeh Saif Rashid Al-Raihi Al-Alayli, won the first place, and in the second place “Ghazr” for its owner, Obaid Saif Rashid Al-Raihi Al-Alayli, and the third place for “Al-Shahiniya” for its owner, Saif Obaid Matar Balhuwais Al. Ali, and in the fourth place was “Al-Anoud” owned by Mohammed Rashid Salem Al-Shawi Al-Ghafli, and in the fifth place “Sumoud” owned by Ali Manea Juma Al-Ghuwais.

As for the broadcast of Asayel’s Muhjanat for the sons of the tribes, the first place was won by “Qiyada” for its owner, Ramis Muslim Mubarak Saeeda Al-Rashdi, and in the second place “Qasaba” for its owner Ahmed Khalaf Barak Muhammad Al Mazrouei, and the third place for “Aley” for its owner Suhail Hamad Salem Anouda Al-Amiri, and “Khaifa” came. Its owner, Muhammad Awad Muhammad Suhail Al Mazrouei, ranked fourth, while “Jamael” owned by Nasser Muhammad Rashid Muhammad Al Mansouri ranked fifth.

The results of the Al-Mahalib competition in the “Localities for the People of the Region” race resulted in the victory of the mount “Muhammad Obaid Muhammad Obaid Muhammad Al-Ghafli” with a weight average of 62 kilograms and 700 grams. 79 kilograms and 600 grams, and the mount of “Ahmed Jumaa Saeed Hareb Al-Amimi” won the first place in the “Al-Khawaweer run” with an average weight of 101 kilograms and 900 grams, and the mount “Abdulaziz Ali Saeed Baqroun” came in first place in the “Al-Mahagnat Al-Asayel” run, with an average weight of 73 kg. and 650 grams.