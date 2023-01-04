The 2023 MotoGP season risks becoming a crucial watershed in the sporting history of the Honda. The Japanese manufacturer, which for years dominated the scene in the premier two-wheeler class, finished last year in last place in the constructors’ standings. The technical crisis that hit the HRC team coincided with the dramatic injury suffered in July 2020 by Marc Marquez and the precarious physical conditions in which the Spanish champion has raced during the last three seasons have highlighted even more the impossibility for all the other riders of the golden wing to get the maximum performance out of the RC213V.

Among those who have struggled enormously in recent years trying to extract speed from the Japanese bike there was also the brother of Marc Marquez, Alex, who after a thousand problems decided to change the scene by accepting theopportunity offered to him by Ducati and by the Gresini team. The centaur from Cervera will be in a ‘customer’ team and won’t have the new GP23 at his disposal, but the possibility of riding one of the racing cars made by Borgo Panigale was enough to convince him to accept the change of jersey. For the first time since he entered the MotoGP, therefore, Alex Marquez will ride a different vehicle from that of his brother Marc.

Speaking during an event with one of his sponsors, Rodi Motor, the youngest of the Marquez brothers made it clear that he had already erased all ties with the Honda world from his mind and that he was very ready for his new adventure. “I can’t wait to find the emotion of getting back into the race and knowing that we can do well e not having to think about what problems you will have“, he declared, throwing a heavy dig at the Japanese. “Honda is no longer my problem – he added, also setting some goals for his first season as a Ducatista – from fifth to eighth place. And if it’s even better, great“.