Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, offered condolences on the death of the late Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Hamad Al Mualla. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, during his visit to the condolence council in Al Salamah area in Umm Al Quwain, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives, praying to God Almighty to shower her with the abundance of his mercy and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Court.

Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, offered condolences on the death of the late Saif Yusuf bin Thani. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, during his visit to the condolence council in the Oud Al Tayer area in Umm Al Quwain, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, calling on God Almighty to shower him with the abundance of his mercy, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.