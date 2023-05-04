Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, members of the organizing committee of the Fujairah Ramadan Forum 1444 AH. During the meeting, His Highness listened to the objectives of the eighth edition organized by the Ghobsha Foundation during the holy month, by hosting a group of discussion boards that were held in a number of regions of the emirate under the slogan “Sustainability.. Today for Tomorrow”. His Highness praised the objectives of the forum and its positive results, pointing to the support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for the initiatives and activities aimed at spreading and strengthening moral values ​​and consolidating national identity, and raising awareness by raising relevant topics, and His Highness’s directives to align its goals with the state’s directions and plans. in the field of community work.

The members of the organizing committee of the forum expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for the warm reception, and his interest in supporting constructive community initiatives that contribute to establishing a positive impact on the individual and society.