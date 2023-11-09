The businessmen of the Region of Murcia, with the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem) as the most representative organization, expressed this Thursday in a press release “their rejection of a way of doing politics that puts partisan and personal interests before generals, which belong to all citizens.

From Croem they understand that “the recent announcement of the agreements reached by the acting President of the Government to ensure support for the next investiture session is a good example of this. With the aggravating factor that it fails to comply with the most basic rules of coexistence enshrined in the Spanish Constitution. The separation of powers has not been respected, delegitimizing the judiciary. In exchange, a fugitive from Justice has been legitimized as an interlocutor. And privileged treatment has been given to certain territories to the detriment of others.

For the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia «the comparative grievance between regions is reaching unacceptable levels. The difference, in some cases becoming an abyss, between autonomous communities is widening. The serious problem of underfinancing suffered by the Region of Murcia is compounded by its historical deficit in hydrological and infrastructure matters, which have only been partially and poorly corrected. The request to reach major national agreements between the constitutionalist parties of Spain and thus correct these imbalances has never been met.

They consider in Croem that «in the Spain of 2023 the social dialogue table seems to not exist. Partial agreements are reached by decree, without linking them to the desirable debate between the Government and social agents. This has caused the rise of the SMI without taking into account the business community or the review of the working day, also agreed upon outside the aforementioned table. “It is a deeply undemocratic way of doing politics.”

Finally, the businessmen of the Region of Murcia in their press release described it as “very serious to apply an amnesty to people convicted of crimes against the State, which means dynamiting the separation of powers and establishing different scales among citizens, in the most reprehensible.” exercise of irresponsibility on the part of a Government.

Croem ends his statement by adding that “the Spaniards said loud and clear on July 23 what their wish was. “They gave their trust to the usual majority parties, not to nationalist and separatist formations that want to threaten the unity of Spain and the market.”