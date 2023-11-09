The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawahas specifically denied various rumors regarding the company’s new console, which in some cases is identified as Nintendo Switch 2calling them “incorrect.”

As we have seen, Furukawa refused to comment on the possible arrival of a new console following the official financial data published yesterday, also making it clear that Nintendo Switch still has a lot to offer and is still the company’s main focus on the market.

However, the rumors continue to be persistent and the president of Nintendo wanted to make some comments on these, as emerged from a more complete transcription of his interventions during the financial meeting held in recent hours.

“As I have said in the past, our company constantly conducts operations research and development about new hardware and software,” Furukawa explained, “but regarding new hardware, I have no further comments to make. Rumors have spread across the internet and elsewhere, apparently based on non-public information, but they are not accurate.”