The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawahas specifically denied various rumors regarding the company’s new console, which in some cases is identified as Nintendo Switch 2calling them “incorrect.”
As we have seen, Furukawa refused to comment on the possible arrival of a new console following the official financial data published yesterday, also making it clear that Nintendo Switch still has a lot to offer and is still the company’s main focus on the market.
However, the rumors continue to be persistent and the president of Nintendo wanted to make some comments on these, as emerged from a more complete transcription of his interventions during the financial meeting held in recent hours.
“As I have said in the past, our company constantly conducts operations research and development about new hardware and software,” Furukawa explained, “but regarding new hardware, I have no further comments to make. Rumors have spread across the internet and elsewhere, apparently based on non-public information, but they are not accurate.”
Two rumors in particular that seemed true were denied
“To get specific, we have heard reports that we have talked to certain publishers in late 2022 to describe the hardware that is expected to succeed the Nintendo Switch, and that we would demonstrate the new hardware at an event outside of Japan in the summer of 2023, but both are untrue.”
In one fell swoop, Furukawa would therefore have denied both the fact that he would have met with the management of Activision Blizzard to talk about Nintendo Switch 2, as emerged from the documents of FTC lawsuit against Microsoftthat the report on the fact that Nintendo presented the new hardware to developers during Gamescom 2023.
“Information that is not officially reported by Nintendo can be misinterpreted and lead to confusion among consumers and investors,” Furukawa explained. “We encourage everyone to review the information we present on our site and social media accounts, as well as use common sense.”
The report on the closed-door presentation at Gamescom 2023 seemed rather detailed but would therefore be totally denied. However, the most curious thing is the denial of the meeting with Activision Blizzard, considering that the evidence of this would be found in the official documents of the trial between the FTC and Microsoft.
