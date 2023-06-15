Croatia continues to do its thing: it is the first finalist of the Uefa Nations League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luka Modric from Croatia.
Luka Modric from Croatia.
The team led by Luka Modric continues to confirm its value in international football.
With a great goal from Bruno Petkovic and a penalty from Luka Modric in extra time (98 and 116), Croatia defeated the Netherlands 4-2 and qualified for the final of the League of Nationsthis Wednesday at the Feyenoord stadium in Rotterdam.
The winger Donyell Malen opened the scoring for the Dutch in the first half (minute 34), they came back for the Croatians Andrej Kramaric (55) and Mario Pasalic (73) and Noa Lang forced overtime in discount (90+6).
