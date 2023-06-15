The ‘corcholatas’ of Morena have started the contest to define who will take the candidacy in the 2024 electionso public attention is now focused on Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monrealwho aspire to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Facing the internal selection process in Morena

But first, we will give a brief review of who the applicants are and what are the public positions they held before launching into the race for the candidacy.

‘Corcholatas’ by Morena: which one is your favourite?

Marcelo Ebrard He was the first of the applicants to register as a candidate for “defense coordinator of the Fourth Transformation”, a few days after resigning from the position of Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), and he is the one who has led the polls on electoral preferences together to Sheinbaum.

Claudia Sheinbaum She is the head of government of Mexico City, a position from which she will separate next Friday, June 16 to register in the Morena call. She is undoubtedly one of the candidates with the greatest popularity and closeness to President López Obrador.

Adam Augusto Lopez He is Secretary of the Interior (Segob), which is why he acts as the president’s right hand in relation to state governors. Like Sheinbaum, he will step down from his post on June 16.

Ricardo Monreal Avila It is another of the so-called ‘corcholatas’, and in the 4T he has served as coordinator of Morena in the Senate of the Republic and president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo). The Zacatecan announced that he will officially leave his post on Friday to begin his tour of the country’s states on Monday, June 19.

As the call for Morena indicates, from Monday June 19 to August 27 the ‘corcholatas’ will tour the states of the country to promote themselves and gain the support of the people, to then participate in the citizen survey where the presidential candidacy of the 4T will be defined.