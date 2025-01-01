The chimes of TVE, which this year were presented by David Broncano and his ‘La Revuelta’ collaborator Lalachus, have generated all kinds of comments due to the novelty of the couple starring in the television New Year’s Eve on public television.

There were many expectations, in addition to the morbidity of the audience war with Antena 3 and the Pedroche-Chicote duo. But, beyond assessments of style, the quality of the jokes or the social messages, a detail about the broadcast of Broncano and Lalachus has not gone unnoticed on social networks, where it has generated great controversy.

At one point, The comedian took out a very peculiar picture from a bag.: an image of the mythical Grand Prix heifer.

Until then, everything is fine. However, the way in which it was represented has unleashed all kinds of criticism on social networks and that is that the mascot of the famous summer program was drawn like the Sacred Heart of Jesus.









An offense to Catholics that many have taken it upon themselves to denounce through X, where comments have been going on about it since Tuesday night.

«I always carry my picture of the Grand Prix heifer. It’s the best, listen to me, we’ve all grown up watching the Grand Prix. How important television is, the public in this case more than any because it has made the whole family around the TV enjoying it hard and also, you, I and many people are made of bits of TV,” said the woman from Madrid, showing the image of the controversy to the camera at all times while paying tribute to the Ramón García program.