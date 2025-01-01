They have not been easy months for Gonzalo Montiel. The player of Sevilla FC He has been involved in a case of sexual abuse, which has determined his fate in the last year and a half. Last Monday it emerged that he had been dismissed in this case of alleged abuses and today, January 1, he can fully celebrate his 28th birthday. The resolution of this case has come at a good time, since Sevilla intends to sell (or assign) to the player in this winter market.

The sports management already tried until the last minute last summer. Nevertheless, The pending trial hindered any negotiations.. Now, with no pending issues with justice, the right back is one of the most attractive assets of the white and red team. A fixture in Scaloni’s albiceleste and champion of the last America’s Cup. Montiel has hardly counted for García Pimienta, who was duly warned since he arrived that it was a priority to dispense with the defender.

It is not a whim, it is that Montiel is currently one of the highest chips in the squad and Sevilla needs to continue reducing its salary bill. The Seville club is penalized by LaLiga for substantially exceeding its salary limit, something that largely determines planning. For his part, Montiel has shown himself to be very cautious during these months of almost ostracism at Sevilla. He scored a goal in the Copa del Rey match against Olot and took the opportunity to ‘apologize’ to the Sevilla fans. A gesture for which the player has not given any explanation, but which shows his commitment to the Sevilla jersey, despite his current circumstances.

Possible destinations

The right-back has a contract with Sevilla FC until 2026, but both the club and the player are in tune to open his exit now. Although the player’s intention has always been to continue in Europe, Rayados from Monterrey and River Plate They go behind the defender. His former teammates Lucas Ocampos and Óliver Torres are active in the Mexican team, which would currently be the destination that would be most attractive to the Argentine, both for having Demichelis as a coach and for the economic aspect.









During the summer market there was also interest from Flamengo and Sao Paulo, but the one that was closest to acquiring his services was PSV Eindhoven. However, the operation was cut short in the last days of the market.