Szijjarto calls criticism of Hungary over work visa project for Russians unfair

Hungarian Government Speaker Zoltan Kovacs on his social media page X reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called criticism from European Union (EU) states against Budapest over the project of work visas for citizens of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus, ridiculous.

“Szijjártó criticized the Baltic states’ protest against Hungary’s national card program, calling it “ridiculous and unfair,” Kovacs said.

According to him, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out the “disproportionate” attention to Hungary, given that it has the smallest number of Russians compared to other EU countries.

Earlier, Szijjártó condemned the idea of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) using weapons supplied by the West to strike Russia.