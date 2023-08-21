DThe call by CDU presidium member Jens Spahn for stricter restrictions on immigration to Germany has met with criticism in the traffic light coalition. Spahn had made it clear in the “Bild am Sonntag” that this had to happen at the EU’s external border.

The SPD domestic politician Sebastian Hartmann told the newspaper “Welt” that national isolation and unregulated conditions at the EU’s external borders are not an alternative. For Green Party domestic politician Lamya Kaddor, “suspending human rights to limit migration cannot be a solution,” as she told Welt.

Spahn had said in the “Bild am Sonntag” that Germany needed “a break from this completely uncontrolled asylum migration.” He also advocated taking in and distributing 300,000 to 500,000 refugees a year in Europe. The people should choose the refugee agency of the United Nations.

Municipalities at the breaking point

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) warned against overburdening the municipalities in view of the high migration figures. “In the municipalities, the load limit has been reached. Unfortunately, that has not yet fully arrived in Berlin,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. “We are overdoing ourselves with the integration, also with regard to the absolutely necessary integration into the labor market.”







The Union intends to present a concept soon that, from its point of view, shows alternatives to the course of the traffic light coalition. “In two weeks we will present a concept of what we can do better,” announced CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. With this, the CDU and CSU wanted to show that they not only criticize, but also submit proposals themselves. Linnemann called for changes in migration and refugee policy, among other things.



The CDU/CSU parliamentary group agreed to the demand made by former SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel for a change in migration policy. The First Parliamentary Secretary Thorsten Frei expressed the hope of a “joint solution like at the beginning of the 1990s” at the editorial network Germany (RND).

At that time, the Union and the SPD had agreed on restrictions on the asylum article in the Basic Law. “Our hand is outstretched,” Frei said. “I just hope that Gabriel’s intervention will be heard, especially in his own party.” Gabriel had told the RND: “We have to combine helpfulness and humanity with clear and enforceable rules for limiting immigration.”

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) rejected the initiative as unhelpful. More than three quarters of the people who come to Germany enjoy protection rights and cannot be deported at all, he told the “Nordwest-Zeitung”. “With the others, there are many people whose identity we cannot clarify or who are not taken back by the countries of origin.”