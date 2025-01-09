After much back and forth, Dani Olmo is allowed to play for FC Barcelona again thanks to Spain’s highest sports authority. At least for now. But the case is not over: the league association is protesting – and opponents criticize that the rules are “apparently not the same for everyone”.

There was a lack of spectators on Wednesday evening in the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah – but not of obscenities, both gestural and verbal, that filled the area with life. This was thanks to the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, who, immediately before his team’s 2-0 semi-final victory in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, relieved some of the tension that had arisen in recent weeks in the wake of the affair surrounding the non-registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor had piled up. And through derailments.