About a dozen lines of aids for SMEs and self-employed They will be convened by the Zaragoza City Council in 2025 in order to support this segment of local economic activity. A purpose for which a total of 7.8 million of euros, which are already included in the Zaragoza budget, which amounts to 29,390,633 euros in the Area of ​​Economy, Digital Transformation and Transparency.

To this aid, other initiatives will be added that will be maintained, such as the We will return programof purchase incentives in the city’s commerce, which will have a provision of 4.5 million euros for municipal participation.

We will return is not the only initiative that is maintained in 2025. It will also continue the line of aid for the competitiveness of the economic fabricor, which will be endowed with one million euros in this year. 380,000 euros will also be allocated to subsidize the employment of groups at risk of exclusion.

In addition to these lines, the budget includes other supports such as 150,000 euros for neighborhood businesses in order to alleviate the economic impact generated by improvement works on the city’s streets. Along these lines, a complementary tool is established to the IBI bonus included in the municipal ordinances, with exemptions of between 25% and 29% depending on the duration of the execution of the urban actions.

In 2025 the support office at the start and transfer of activity for small and medium-sized businesses and the self-employedwhich will be provided with 350,000 euros to provide services to entrepreneurs and already consolidated businesses in order to advise those who want to launch their business project in Zaragoza or address the generational change or the transmission of businesses. These are amounts that are added to the agreements signed with UPTA and ATA, which total 175,000 euros.

Facing the business attractiona line of 205,000 euros is established to carry out prospecting in the national and international market and raise the interest of investors and businessmen to start their activity in Zaragoza.

And, as for the centers of entrepreneurshipthe 2025 budgets also establish the lines of action. For example, Ethiopiathe Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, will have 300,000 euros to advance its activity and develop both entrepreneurial activities and projects. In fact, in the coming months, it will host the first European STEAM Office and the first STEAM congress in Spain will be held. In the case of Zaragoza Activathe budget includes 500,000 euros for the training and support of new entrepreneurs.

Other projects that are contemplated are the work to enclose the Central Market for which there will be 750,000 euros, and they will also begin to experiment with Zityverse, the Digital Transformation Plan 2024-2030which will contact citizens directly through some digital tools. For example, the virtual assistant based on Artificial Intelligence for citizen consultation stands out.

Finally, among other actions, the implementation of a unique mobile application to concentrate the different municipal apps such as MOZA, Deportes ZGZ, Zaragoza Tributos, Z16, Apparca or Conecta Zaragoza, among others, as well as the launch of a new Citizen Card. The first digital twin oriented to the work of Social Affairs in all neighborhoods to measure vulnerability indices in order to act optimally.