The Sach Pass to Killar: One of the most dangerous roads in the world in Himachal Pradesh, India. Unpaved, steep and breathtakingly beautiful.

Himachal Pradesh – There are roads that require a considerable amount of courage from drivers. A careless steering error can result in a crash or collision with oncoming traffic. One of the most dangerous roads in the world is found in the north of India: the Sach Pass to Killar.

The Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, nestled in the mighty Himalayas, impresses with spectacular landscapes of breathtaking lakes, endless plains and snow-capped mountains. Every year this region attracts tourists from all over the world. But the path to get there is challenging and involves a number of obstacles and pitfalls, and they are not uncommon Locals and tourists have accidents in the majestic mountains.

People gather at the site of a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, India on April 9, 2018. Around 20 schoolchildren died in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday evening when the school bus they were traveling in plunged into a deep ravine, a senior state government official confirmed to Xinhua. © imago images

India may have some of the best roads in the world, but it hosts due to the deep gorges, icy winds and falling rocks also provide some of the most dangerous yet breathtaking landscapes. The road from Chamba to Killar in Himachal Pradesh is undoubtedly one of them.

A video that appeared on the Internet documents a bus trip Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) along Chamba and Killar roads. The route is known to be one of the most dangerous in India. The bus must pass through Sach La, a high mountain pass at a dizzying height of 4,420 meters. The road to the summit is completely unpaved.

Sach Pass in India: One of the most dangerous roads in the world

The Sach Pass, with its narrow and winding paths, represents a serious challenge for drivers and vehicles and counts to one of the most dangerous roads in all of India, as the India Times reported. From mid-October to the end of June it is completely impassable due to the weather. Nevertheless, the route from Chamba to Killar is considered by mountaineers and female adventurers one of the most picturesque in the region referred to as, for example, testimonials on Tripadvisor show. “This pass is truly breathtaking in its beauty,” reads one comment. The route offers waterfalls and extremely dangerous roads. From the end of June, the road will be cleared for brave souls for a few months, so that the way to the mountains is open. also extremely dangerous roads. The pass is open in the summer months. There is also a small temple at the summit.

In the state of Himachal Pradesh there are numerous mountain passes that lead through the Himalayas. One of them is the Sach Pass © tourtravelworld.com

The breathtaking but dangerous road has now created its own reputation, attracting travel enthusiasts looking for the thrill of driving through such extreme terrain. Sach Pass offers breathtaking views that seem to outweigh the risks for some. However, anyone embarking on this adventure should be aware of the dangers. (ls)