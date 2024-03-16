The “greed to strike” must be stopped, demands FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai. He wants to enforce mandatory arbitration and clear strike deadlines for critical infrastructure.

AIn view of the months-long collective bargaining dispute between the train drivers' union GDL and the railway, FDP general secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai is calling for a reform of the right to strike. Particularly when it comes to critical infrastructure, it is crucial “that proportionality is maintained and that excessive strike greed, as we have experienced, is prevented in the future,” he told “Bild am Sonntag”. “We need comprehensive reforms to the right to strike in the critical infrastructure sector.”

These included instruments such as mandatory arbitration, clear strike deadlines and the possibility of replacing negotiators, said Djir-Sarai. “We also have to talk about a general restriction on the right to strike in sensitive areas.”

The FDP politician accused GDL boss Claus Weselsky of “taking the entire country hostage for months without showing any serious willingness to find a compromise.” The economic damage is enormous. “It cannot continue like this in the future.”

In the current tariff dispute with the railways, the GDL has already called for industrial action six times, thereby severely affecting rail traffic. On Saturday it became known that the railway and the train drivers' union are now negotiating with each other again and believe that a quick agreement is possible.