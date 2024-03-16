There is no doubt that the vacation Easter is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, since it is a great time to put aside the stress and pressure that we experience daily from school or work to spend time with friends and family in spasbeaches and rivers.

If you still don't have plans for your next vacation Holy Week 2024remember that Santiagoin the state of New Lionis one of the best options, but if you don't know where to stay here at Debate we leave you a recommendation.

He Hotel Cola de Caballo in Santiago It has very affordable prices and spectacular rooms so that any tourist who wants to explore the streets of the place has a good place to rest.

Among the benefits of Hotel Cola de Caballo There are various packages available, so that your vacationers can save some money during the trip. Easter this 2024.

A couple of days ago, the official website of the Hotel Cola de Caballo in Facebookshared a couple of promotions for the arrival of the vacation period in Santiago, in a place that is surrounded by a great natural paradise, beauty and incredible adventures.

Just 45 minutes from the city of Monterrey, this hotel is positioned as an ideal option for a totally unforgettable family vacation.

The first Easter package at the Cola de Caballo Hotel offers a reservation for 2 nights and 3 days in a Single/Double Suite for two adults and two children under 12 years of age for $5,495 pesos, which also includes two American breakfasts .

On the other hand, the second package for $6,870 pesos includes 3 nights and 4 days in a Single/Double Suite for two adults and two children under 12 years of age with three American breakfasts.

To make a reservation or request more information, you can enter the Hotel Cola de Caballo website, contact us via WhatsApp at 81 3569 2356 or call 81 8369 6640 and 81 2285 0660.