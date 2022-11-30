Culiacan, Sinaloa. The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal), through the National Coordination of Literature (CNL), the Government of the state of Sinaloa, through the Sinaloa Institute of Culture (ISIC) and the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), announce that the winner of the Inés Arredondo Fine Arts Award for Literature 2022 (by trajectory) is the Mexican narrator, essayist, journalist and host Cristina Pacheco.

unmistakable style

The jury, made up of Pura López Colomé, Paula Abramo and Flor Cecilia Reyesgranted recognition to the Mexican writer thanks to her extensive and unquestionable career within Mexican letters, which, according to the deliberative act, is an author ethically committed to giving voice to emblematic people from all social strata, offering a objective and sensitive mosaic of Mexican society as a whole.

They also noted that the author “has developed an unmistakable style through chronicles, interviews, different narrative platforms, children’s books, as well as contributions to television and radio media. All of the above has been accompanied by great work in the world of community work, journalism, cultural dissemination and the promotion of reading”.

A life telling stories

In interview, Cristina Pacheco She mentioned that, after more than six decades in the world of letters, as a storyteller, journalist, chronicler and interviewer, the core part of her existence is to describe and share memories, desires, fantasies or events, for which, for her, literature represents “another wonderful life.

“I think the center of my life is telling stories. My life revolves around literature, even if I don’t say it or manifest it. Everything I do has to do with writing”, says the author of noodle soup (1984), disaster zone (1986).

The also winner of the Rosario Castellanos Award for the Cultural Trajectory of Women (2012) and of the national Journalism awards for interview (1985), for best community service program (1986) and for chronicle (1987), affirmed that Without a doubt, literature has given her everything: “as a reader, it has given me a lot; as a writer, she has saved me, ”she stressed.

“Literature is another possibility of approaching reality, or creating a different reality. By writing things, one also discovers things about oneself that one did not know. One learns to discover oneself from the other”, she added, noting that the Inés Arredondo Fine Arts Award for Literature 2022 is an award that represents enormous, warm support, bearing the name of an admirable woman and a remarkable storyteller.

“The moment this award arrives is like meeting a friend who shakes your hand and wishes you good luck. Inés Arredondo is an admirable woman who is on the front line, who was very brave. She was ahead in many matters, in the treatment of the themes and the themes themselves. I put a person in a very special place who, somehow, more than shaking my hand, comes to tell me ‘go ahead’”, she remarked.

Cristina Pacheco (Cristina Romo Hernández) was born in San Felipe, Guanajuato, on September 13, 1941. She migrated with her family to Mexico City in 1946, where years later she studied Hispanic Language and Literature at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters (FFyL) from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

His extensive published work includes The last night of the tiger (1987), loves and heartbreaks (nineteen ninety six), lost jobs (1998), smoke in your eyes (2010), the eternal traveler (2016) and Long journey to memory country (2009), as well as the chronicles The light of Mexico (1988) and The owners of the night (1990).

About the prize

The Inés Arredondo Fine Arts Literature Award It emerged in 2018 with the aim of recognizing the role of women in Mexican literature and honoring the trajectory of writers with more than half a century of life. As a tribute, the contest bears the name of one of the greatest storytellers in Mexico, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and winner of the 1979 Xavier Villaurrutia Award for her work. Underground river (1979).

The award summons authors in Spanish or in any language included in the Inali’s Catalog of National Indigenous Languages ​​(CLIN), who have developed an outstanding work in any literary genre and whose career enhances Mexican literature. In its three editions, the writers Beatriz Espejo (2018), Pura López Colomé (2019) and Tedi López Mills (2021) have received this award.